Rourkela Municipal Corporation drive to focus on vulnerable population

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Following the visit of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy three days back, the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) on Friday launched a focused campaign to contain further spread of Covid-19 and prevent fatalities.

During his visit to the Steel City, Tripathy had instructed RMC to launch a targeted campaign to cover vulnerable population. Facing manpower shortage, the RMC has started roping in volunteers of different organisations who would act as Covid monitors in their respective localities. Each ward officers have been tasked to identify volunteers and social activists to help strengthen the campaign.

These volunteers would keep a watch on health status of infected patients in home isolation and also report any Covid rule violation. They have been asked to monitor the health condition of persons with comorbidities and around 45,000 elderly persons of the city.

To ensure effective community participation in the fight against Covid-19, RMC Commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida held a video conference with representatives of about 15 voluntary outfits. Parida said with larger involvement of volunteers, the RMC is hopeful of reducing the city’s positive caseload.

Till Friday, 5,350 positive cases have been reported from Sundargarh district of which 3,300 are from Rourkela.

Chief district medical and public health officer Dr SK Mishra said 30 newly-appointed ANMs from rural areas have been deployed in Rourkela since September 1. If required, more female health workers would be provided to the city for Covid management.