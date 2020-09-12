STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rourkela Municipal Corporation drive to focus on vulnerable population

Chief district medical and public health officer Dr SK Mishra said 30 newly-appointed ANMs from rural areas have been deployed in Rourkela since September 1.

Published: 12th September 2020 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

The main road of Rourkela town wears a deserted look on Saturday (Photo | EPS)

The main road of Rourkela town wears a deserted look on Saturday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Following the visit of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy three days back, the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) on Friday launched a focused campaign to contain further spread of Covid-19 and prevent fatalities. 

During his visit to the Steel City, Tripathy had instructed RMC to launch a targeted campaign to cover vulnerable population. Facing manpower shortage, the RMC has started roping in volunteers of different organisations who would act as Covid monitors in their respective localities. Each ward officers have been tasked to identify volunteers and social activists to help strengthen the campaign. 

These volunteers would keep a watch on health status of infected patients in home isolation and also report any Covid rule violation. They have been asked to monitor the health condition of persons with comorbidities and around 45,000 elderly persons of the city.  

To ensure effective community participation in the fight against Covid-19, RMC Commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida held a video conference with representatives of about 15 voluntary outfits. Parida said with larger involvement of volunteers, the RMC is hopeful of reducing the city’s positive caseload. 

Till Friday, 5,350 positive cases have been reported from Sundargarh district of which 3,300 are from Rourkela. 

Chief district medical and public health officer Dr SK Mishra said 30 newly-appointed ANMs from rural areas have been deployed in Rourkela since September 1. If required, more female health workers would be provided to the city for Covid management.

TAGS
Rourkela Municipal Corporation
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp