STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik hails Ganjam residents in COVID battle

Naveen Patnaik appreciated the contribution of COVID Warriors and panchayat representatives in managing the Ganjam situation.

Published: 13th September 2020 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday hailed the cooperation of Ganjam residents in containing the spread of Covid-19 and appreciated the service of doctors and paramedics as well as the hard work of the district administration in achieving this difficult feat.

Inaugurating a rail over bridge (ROB) at Berhampur and laying the foundation stone for cooperative ginning mill at Digapahandi through video-conferencing, Naveen said Ganjam is slowly returning to normalcy but the danger is not yet over. He appealed to people to remain alert and follow Covid guidelines religiously till the coronavirus war is over. 

The Chief Minister also appreciated the contribution of Covid Warriors and panchayat representatives in managing the Ganjam situation. Stating that Berhampur deserves a special focus of the Government as an important commercial, health and higher education hub of Southern Odisha, he said a lot of initiatives are being chalked out to transform Berhampur into a modern city.

The new ROB, constructed at a cost of Rs 27 crore, will provide hassle-free communication to people. The Chief Minister further said the cooperative ginning mill at Digapahandi will provide jobs to 100 skilled and unskilled workers besides helping cotton growers of the nearby six blocks.

The ROB from Lanjipali to Engineering School in Berhampur was started in 2015 and completed as per schedule. It will benefit more than 40,000 people in the city. 

The ginning mill is first of its kind in the cooperative sector and will be set up in PPP mode with total investment of Rs 2.1 crore. The unit will have a capacity to produce 50 quintal lint cotton per day. The cotton producing areas of Digapahandi, Sanekhmundi, Dharakote, Sheragada, Patrapur, Jagannathprasad and Bhanjanagar blocks of Ganjam district will be benefitted by it.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha and Minister for Steel and Mines Prafulla Mallick hailed the steps taken up by the Chief Minister to start economic activity even during the pandemic. Berhampur MP Chandrasekhar Sahu, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and senior officials were present.

BJP workers staging protest near the project site at Berhampur. (Photo | EPS)

On the other hand, over 30 BJP workers staged dharna at the project site in Berhampur alleging that the approach road for the ROB is incomplete.

They also claimed that the size of the road on Lanjipali side is around 62.20 metre against the actual plan of 73.80 metre. They said since the land which was to be acquired for the project belonged to influential persons, the approach road was narrowed down by 11 metres. 

The BJP workers further alleged that due to the narrow approach roads, the existing ROB at Haladiapadar often witnessed accidents. The Lanjipali ROB too would face similar situation, they added.

TAGS
Naveen Patnaik COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp