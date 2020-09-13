STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Paradip Phospate Ltd’s nutrition plan for pregnant women

Not only teachers but also students are also being supported with laptops, tablets and smart phones through PPL’s volunteers.

Pregnant woman

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The Paradip Phospate Ltd (PPL) has launched an initiative to reach out to the expectant mothers and children, who have been worst hit by the halt in nutrition services and classroom education in schools.

The fertiliser major has introduced 100 days of nutrition support to expectant mothers and children (0-2 years) in Kujang.

Child development project officer, Kujang block, said “Around 637 beneficiaries from Balijhara, Bagadia, Mangarajpur, Kothi and Fatehpur panchayats will be covered in the programme.” PPL has also introduced online classes for students without smart phones, across eight Government primary schools in four panchayats of the block.

Not only teachers but also students are also being supported with laptops, tablets and smart phones through PPL’s volunteers. 

The programme has reached out to more than 200 students.”Nearly 60 per cent students in our school have no smart phone or internet facilities. The effort to bridge the gap on digital learning will have a good impact,” said headmaster of Uchhabandpur Primary School Ashok Kumar Swain. 

PPL has also supported more than 150 farmers in regeneration of livelihood activities during the pandemic by supporting them with modern farming techniques. “Serving the community with a dedicated coordinated CSR strategy with time-bound results is our focus,” said chief operating officer Ranjit Singh Chugh.

