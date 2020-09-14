STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Include milk in nutrition programmes: Odisha Milk Farmers’ Association pleads State Government

The association has submitted memorandum to the Agriculture Minister Arun Sahoo. 

Milk vendors

Image of milk vendors used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Milk producers of the State under the banner of Odisha Milk Farmers’ Association have once again appealed the State Government to include milk and milk products in supplementary nutrition programmes, including mid-day-meal in schools.

In a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, chairman of the milk farmers association Rabi Behera requested to take another pioneering step by providing milk products in mid-day-meal and nutrition programmes under ICDS to fight malnutrition.

“You have always taken pioneering steps in many areas which India follows later. Introduction of milk products in MDM and ICDS programmes will not only address malnutrition but will give a major boost to rural economy through diary farming empowering women and unemployed youths,” Behera said. The association has submitted memorandum to the Agriculture Minister Arun Sahoo. 

