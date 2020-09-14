Janhikuda-Satapada 2nd ferry service from September 16

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Chilika Development Authority (CDA) will operate its second ferry service between Janhikuda and Satapada in Puri district from September 16.

The trial run of the ferry service was carried out by the CDA authorities on Sunday. “Thousands of people will be benefited by the service as it will reduce the travel distance between the villages from 70 km to only 5 km,” said CDA Chief Executive Susanta Nanda. He said though one ferry service has been made operational for the last three years, the new one will cater to the need of more number of people of the two villages in Krushnaprasad block.

Earlier, the villagers had to cover a long distance via Ganjam or opt for dangerous boat ride to reach the other side. People of Khrudhaprasad block travelling to the district headquarters will also be benefited, he added.

While the existing ferryboat provides service thrice from both the sides, the new ferry will operate twice in the morning and evening initially. The ferry service has been started after refurbishing an existing vessel which can accommodate around 150 persons with motorcycles. This apart, it can also ferry bus and car.