Low-pressure forms over the Bay of Bengal, likely to trigger rainfall in south Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: A low-pressure area has formed over west-central Bay of Bengal off the Andhra Pradesh coast on Sunday and the system is likely to trigger rainfall in south Odisha. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for four districts and forecast heavy rainfall at one or two places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati and Rayagada on Monday.

“Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is expected at many places in south-interior Odisha and at few places in the remaining districts of the State on Monday,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das.

In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, Narla in Kalahandi and Semiliguda received 30 mm rainfall each, Nawana in Mayurbhanj, Satyabadi and Malkangiri received 20 mm each.

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity will continue in few parts of the State till Thursday.

South-west monsoon is not active over Odisha now but sources said a fresh low pressure area might develop over Bay of Bengal around September 19 which will enhance rainfall activity in the State.