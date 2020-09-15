STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Deputy ranger suspended after locals shift crocodile on a bike in Odisha

Meanwhile, the villagers who transported the reptile are also fearing action against them.

Published: 15th September 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 09:13 AM

The crocodile being transported by villagers on motorcycle.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Regional Chief Conservator of Forest, Berhampur, Prasant Kumar Mishra on Monday placed deputy ranger of Digapahandi Pramod Khadagroy under suspension for violation of standard operation procedure (SOP) while rescuing a crocodile.

On Saturday, a six feet mugger, aged four years, escaped from nearby Ghodahada reservoir through the canal and reached agriculture fields in Talasingi village. On spotting the crocodile on his farm land, farmer Simanchal Panigrahy informed the local forest officials. However, before the forest staff could reach the spot, locals caught the reptile.

The forest staff were supposed to shift the crocodile and release it in Ghodahada reservoir. But due to delay in their arrival, the locals took the mugger on a motorcycle and released it in the reservoir. 

While transporting the crocodile, some youths clicked pictures and recorded the act on their mobile phone. The photos and video went viral on social media following which wildlife experts took up the matter with senior forest officials. 

Accordingly, the deputy ranger was issued show cause and asked to reply within three days. Berhampur DFO Amlan Nayak said action would be initiated against the forest staff present during the rescue of the crocodile.

Though Pramod refused to comment on the matter, sources close to him said he was served the show cause on Saturday. But before he could reply, he was suspended as the manner in which the crocodile was transported violated the SOP.Meanwhile, the villagers who transported the reptile are also fearing action against them.

Plaint against ranger 
Dhenkanal: A complaint was lodged against in-charge deputy ranger of Sadangi Forest Gautam Pradhan for allegedly demanding bribe from a trader. A team led by Pradhan had raided the furniture shop of one Ramani Ranjan Moharana at Bhinpur village on September 7. Though Ramani showed proper documents of his wooden items, the forest team seized 30 sq ft wood along with machines and instruments. The forest official allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 as fine but Ramani could only manage `25,000. The team took the money but did not provide a receipt. DFO Prakash Chand Gogineni said he has ordered a probe into the allegation.

