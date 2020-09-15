STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rs 36 crore central aid for tiger, elephant conservation in Odisha

Tiger and elephant being highly endangered wild animals, Pradhan said the Narendra Modi Government has been according priority for their conservation.

Published: 15th September 2020 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Tigers

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: UNION Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said Odisha is a major beneficiary of the Central assistance for the Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitats (IDWH).A Centrally sponsored scheme, IDWH funds are used in programmes such as Project Tiger, Project Elephant and Development of Wildlife Habitats (DWH).

Tiger and elephant being highly endangered wild animals, Pradhan said the Narendra Modi Government has been according priority for their conservation.The Ministry of Environment and Forest has provided over Rs  36 crore to the State in 2019-20 and 2020-21 for conservation of tiger and elephant. 

The assistance under the Centrally sponsored Project Tiger scheme during the two years was Rs  26.87 crore out of which Rs  11.19 crore was for Satkosia tiger reserve and Rs  15.68 crore for Similipal reserve.

While the Centre had made a provision of Rs  9.17 crore in 2016-17 under Project Tiger, the assistance increased to Rs  16.46 crore in 2017-18 and then came down to Rs  10.22 crore in 2018-19. Last year’s assistance was Rs  13.03 crore.

The fund for Project Tiger in the Union budget was increased from the revised 2019-20 figure of Rs  282.57 crore to Rs  300 crore during the current fiscal.

Similarly, the Centre has provided Rs  9.68 crore under Project Elephant which he said will help the State Government to deal with the man-elephant conflict firmly.

“Over Rs  35 crore has been released to Odisha by GOI between 2019-21 under Centrally sponsored schemes for tiger and elephant conservation. Modi govt’s consistent efforts are ensuring that tigers continue to roar in the jungle,” Pradhan tweeted.

Consistent efforts towards environmental sustainability and conservation of wildlife under the leadership of the PM and Union Environment and Forest Minister Prakash Javdekar have become a trailblazer for the revival of endangered animal species, like tigers and elephants in India, he added.

The Union Minister said the key initiatives undertaken by Modi Government include efforts to increase forest cover, compensatory afforestation, green skill development which are helping create a nature-friendly eco-system and generating new opportunities for our youths.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Project Tiger Project Elephant Dharmendra Pradhan
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp