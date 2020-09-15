STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Special pension for 13 cops who lost coronavirus battle in Odisha

Published: 15th September 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

odisha police

A police man guards the containment zone in Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Irfana, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE Accountant General (AG) has sanctioned special pension for 13 Odisha Police personnel who succumbed to coronavirus in the line of duty. The special pension is equal to the last pay drawn of police personnel.

At least 28 Odisha Police personnel have fallen to the deadly disease so far and over 2,500 infected. On Sunday, a 45-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Khandagiri police station succumbed after testing positive for coronavirus on September 7. He remained under isolation for two days but was shifted to a dedicated Covid hospital on September 9. The ASI suffered cardiopulmonary arrest during treatment and lost his life.He had joined Odisha Police in 1995 as a constable and is survived by his wife and three minor daughters. Odisha Police on Monday said it stands with his family and will look after them. 

“The ASI’s family will receive his current salary till the date of his ‘notional’ retirement,” said a senior police officer. Besides, a proposal will be sent to the Centre to sanction Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia for the deceased officer’s family. In case, the Centre does not sanction the amount, State Government is likely to look into the matter. Ex-gratia is being provided by Centre while special pension is sanctioned by the State Government. 

Meanwhile, Odisha Police Headquarters in Cuttack has directed all police districts to control the spread of deadly coronavirus among the personnel.

“Instructions have been given to clean all the barracks and toilets on a regular basis. Adequate cleaning materials like bleaching powder and phenyl are being procured and given to the barracks,” said a senior police officer. DGP Abhay has also directed SPs to not give any frontline duty to the police personnel having comorbidities.

