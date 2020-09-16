BJD Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra seeks land in Delhi for cultural centre

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJD Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra on Tuesday demanded allotment of suitable land in Delhi for setting up Odisha cultural centre and library.Raising the demand in the Rajya Sabha, Patra said the project would add to the richness and diversity of the national capital as well as showcase the rich culture, heritage, legacy and traditions of Odisha.

Patra said many states have been provided land in the national capital to host cultural and social events for promotion of their culture. Pointing out that Odisha’s rich culture is famous worldwide, he said Odissi dance has achieved worldwide acclaim, Odia language is recognised as one of the six classical languages in India. He added that Odia cuisine, textiles, handloom and handicraft are known for their richness. Unfortunately, Odisha does not have a suitable permanent space in Delhi where it can showcase its cultural heritage, he said.

Patra said besides popularising the Odisha culture, it would promote tourism by attracting foreign and domestic tourists. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had written to the Union Housing and Urban Development Minister in this regard on December 7 last year.

