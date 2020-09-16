E-muster roll for all works from October 2, announces Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced that e-muster rolls will be launched on October 2, the Gandhi Jayanti Day, to prevent manipulation and maintain transparency in all works of the line departments.

The Chief Minister reviewed the 5T charter regarding e-muster roll and bank payment of wages in all the departments through video conference. Under this initiative, muster rolls will be maintained in electronic format. Along with this, wages will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of labourers in all the works that are being executed by line departments. This will also ensure strict monitoring of minimum wages and timely deposit of ESI and EPF dues.

In the first phase, the initiative will be implemented in projects worth more than `10 crore in the departments of Works, Water Resources, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Rural Development, Housing and Urban Development from October 2.

The Chief Minister directed all departments to have the system in place by January 1, 2021 for universal implementation of e-muster roll. Stating that it is a critical step towards transparency and accountability in executing works, he emphasised on use of robust technology in implementing this initiative along with enabling legal framework.

Official sources said there will be a State level training and capacity programme for staff. Besides, awareness programme will be launched to make workers of all categories aware of the programme. Along with training of staff, there will be sensitisation of other stakeholders like banks and agencies concerned.

Works department will be the nodal agency in this important initiative under the 5T charter of the Chief Minister.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra, 5T Secretary VK Pandian and secretaries of different departments were present.

Labour welfare

All departments to have the system in place by January 1, 2021 for universal implementation of e-muster roll

Wages will be directly transferred to bank accounts of labourers in all works that are being executed by line departments

In the first phase, the initiative will be implemented in projects worth more than `10 crore in five departments

Works department will be the nodal agency to execute the initiative