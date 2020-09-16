NHRC summons two officials in connection with death of Odisha child due to dengue five years ago

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued conditional summons to two officials in connection with the death of a child from Odisha in dengue at New Delhi resulting in suicide of his parents five years ago.

Kendrapara Collector and Delhi Commissioner of Police have been directed to appear before the Commission on November 10 along with reports related to the tragic death of the seven-year-old child on September 8, 2015 and subsequent suicide of his parents. The apex human rights panel passed a series of directions while adjudicating the petition and rejoinder filed by Supreme Court lawyer and rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy.

Avinash Rout from Kendrapara district had died in dengue as he did not get admission in any hospital in Delhi on time. Unable to bear the trauma, his parents had also committed suicide following the death of their only child.

The Commission held that there was lack of coordination and professionalism among the medical professionals, who were approached by the attendants of Avinash.

Further, no punitive action has been taken yet by the Delhi Government against the private hospitals and the doctors who had violated the provisions of Delhi Nursing Registration Act, 1953 and rules laid thereon.

“Since the Police Commissioner and the Collector could not submit their reports despite repeated reminders, the NHRC has issued conditional summons for their personal appearance,” Tripathy added.

