Odisha contractor among 3 held for immoral trafficking, posting viral videos of intimate moments on social media

By Express News Service

PURI: Puri Police has arrested three persons, including a mining contractor, on charges of immoral trafficking as well as posting videos of intimate moments on social media and making those viral.

Baliapanda Police conducted a raid at an apartment on Monday night and arrested Chinmay Swarup Panda, Chinmaya Rout and their associate Sunil Kumar Samal. It also seized a Scorpio with registration number OD 04P 2222 and cash.

Puri SP Akhileshwar Singh said, as many as 15 persons, mostly businessmen from Cuttack and Jajpur, had brought two girls from Balugaon and hired an apartment close to beach on Sunday. Police have detained a number of persons and questioning them about their involvement in the incident, Singh said.

Police claimed that Chinmay Swarup is a mining contractor and also a Viswa Hindu Parishad leader. Police swung into action after the girls lodged a complaint with Baliapanda Police on Monday. Chinmay Swarup and Rout - both of Jajpur - were produced before the Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate Court under Sections 3,5,6,7 of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act. They were remanded to judicial custody after their bail plea was rejected.

In a separate complaint filed by another girl, police registered a case of blackmailing and arrested Sunil who hails of Balichandrapur and is looking for his associate Anabdram Panda for making the video viral on social media. Sunil is booked under Sections 384,386,387,506 and 34 of the IPC.