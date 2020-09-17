STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Blatant COVID-19 safety rule breach results in record case rise in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

Though the situation is alarming in the district which has so far reported 3,370 positive cases, people continue to disregard the safety norms with crowded marketplaces.

Published: 17th September 2020 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

BJD workers attend a public meeting violating social distancing norm in Tirtol

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Even as violation of Covid guidelines continues blatantly across the district, Jagatsinghpur on Wednesday recorded it biggest single-day spike of 188 positive cases.

Though the situation is alarming in the district which has so far reported 3,370 positive cases, people continue to disregard the safety norms with crowded marketplaces and Government offices becoming a common sight.

Sources said recently, political parties conducted public meetings for the upcoming Tirtol by-polls where people brazenly violated the social distancing and mask norms. Besides, traders in various markets of Jagatsinghpur, Rahama, Raghunathpur, Paradip and Kujang are protesting the strict enforcement of coronavirus guidelines by the administration. 

On the day, the district administration closed the offices of Balikuda and Erasama blocks for three days after detection of positive cases among the staff. Locals alleged that marriages and other religious ceremonies are being organised without adherence to the safety norms. Though are obtaining permission for holding marriages and death ceremonies with 50 and 20 guests respectively from the administration, gatherings of around 400-500 persons are found during these events. Neither the revenue officials nor police are properly supervising these events or penalising the violators, they claimed.

Residents opined that inadequate testing facilities are a major reason behind the spike in infections in the district. The district headquarters hospital (DHH) is turning away persons who are visiting for tests. Besides, shortage of staff and lack of space are resulting long queues of people waiting outside testing facilities without maintaining social distance.

Such is the situation that in the last one week, Jagatsinghpur MLA Prashant Muduli, the local tehsildar, an executive engineer of electricity department, police officers, doctors and nurses have tested positive for Covid-19 apart from the general public. The active contacts of these infected persons are reluctant to visit hospital for tests as health workers are not collecting swab samples from the doorsteps. Of the total Covid-19 cases in Jagatsinghpur, 2,232 cases have recovered while 944 are active. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Jagatsinghpur
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp