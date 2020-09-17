STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Central team begins flood damage assessment in Odisha

The team comprises members of the ministries of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Water Resources, Road Transport and Highways, Rural Development and Finance.

Published: 17th September 2020 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

While one team will visit Bhadrak and Jajpur districts, the other will visit Kendrapara and Puri districts.

While one team will visit Bhadrak and Jajpur districts, the other will visit Kendrapara and Puri districts.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A six-member inter-ministerial team led by Joint Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs Praveen Vashista arrived here on Wednesday to assess the flood damage of the State.

The team comprises members of the ministries of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Water Resources, Road Transport and Highways, Rural Development and Finance.

Vashista told media persons here that he will give a detailed briefing after a meeting with the State Government officials. On a two-day tour, the team will be divided into two groups and visit four worst-affected districts. While one team will visit Bhadrak and Jajpur districts, the other will visit Kendrapara and Puri districts. The Collectors of these districts will coordinate with the team.

The team will have a wrap-up meeting with the senior officials of the Government at Lok Seva Bhawan on Thursday afternoon under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy. The State Government will also submit a detailed report on the flood damage. The team after reviewing the report will prepare the final report and submit it to the Home Ministry.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha floods
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp