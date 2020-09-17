Central team begins flood damage assessment in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A six-member inter-ministerial team led by Joint Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs Praveen Vashista arrived here on Wednesday to assess the flood damage of the State.

The team comprises members of the ministries of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Water Resources, Road Transport and Highways, Rural Development and Finance.

Vashista told media persons here that he will give a detailed briefing after a meeting with the State Government officials. On a two-day tour, the team will be divided into two groups and visit four worst-affected districts. While one team will visit Bhadrak and Jajpur districts, the other will visit Kendrapara and Puri districts. The Collectors of these districts will coordinate with the team.

The team will have a wrap-up meeting with the senior officials of the Government at Lok Seva Bhawan on Thursday afternoon under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy. The State Government will also submit a detailed report on the flood damage. The team after reviewing the report will prepare the final report and submit it to the Home Ministry.