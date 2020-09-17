STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Curbs eased, flight operations pick up at Biju Patnaik International Airport

Domestic flights had been grounded across the country from March 25 and the services were resumed after a two-month-long gap.

Published: 17th September 2020 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

A woman passenger shows her stamped hand as she exits Bhubaneswar airport. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

A woman passenger shows her stamped hand as she exits Bhubaneswar airport. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The countrywide surge in coronavirus notwithstanding, people are shedding their fear and beginning to take the flights in greater numbers. Flight operations in the State are witnessing a steady rise after the easing of restrictions and moving closer to the pre-pandemic period, the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) sources said.

Domestic flights had been grounded across the country from March 25 and the services were resumed after a two-month-long gap. At least eight to 10 domestic flights started operating at BPIA from May 25. 
BPIA sources said after August 15, the domestic operations picked up pace and about 16 flights started operating from the airport. “On Wednesday, 20 flights arrived while 22 departed,” they said.

A senior airport official said, the number of outgoing passengers are more than the arrivals. “In the last 15 days, on an average about 2,400 to 3,000 passengers have departed from BPIA while 1,500 to 1,700 passengers have arrived,” he said.

Sources said on Tuesday 18 flights with 2,450 passengers departed from BPIA and 1,700 passengers arrived here in 19 flights. Before the coronavirus pandemic, at least 47 flights were operating daily at BPIA. The airport was witnessing a footfall of 11,000 passengers on an average every day but now it has been reduced to about 4,000.

Airport director VV Rao said the number of flights are increasing continuously as the footfalls are rising. “From September 21 onwards, 26 flights will operate on an average every day,” Rao said.As of now, flights are operating daily to cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai among others. A twice-a-week flight to Surat has also started from September 9.

The airport director said that they are giving utmost priority to safety of passengers and staff. “The Central Warehousing Corporation has been given the responsibility to carry out sanitisation on the airport premises on a regular basis. All Covid-19 regulations and restrictions are strictly adhered to,” Rao said.

Meanwhile, sources said, several airlines have altogether applied for 60 slots for operating at BPIA from the upcoming winter schedule starting October 25.A senior BPIA official though said many airlines apply for the slots but do not utilize all of them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biju Patnaik International Airport BPIA
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp