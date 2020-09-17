STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

‘Make criminal records of candidates public before by-polls’: EC tells Odisha government

According to EC, the first publicity of criminal records should be within first four days of the last date of withdrawal of candidature.

Published: 17th September 2020 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

voting

Image for representation only (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the by-polls to Balasore Sadar and Tirtol Assembly segments in the State, the Election Commission (EC) has made the norms of publicity of criminal antecedents of candidates stringent by putting a timeline.

The Commission has issued directions to the State Government making it compulsory for candidates contesting elections and the parties fielding them to advertise their criminal antecedents in mass media like TV and newspapers at least thrice during electioneering.

According to EC, the first publicity of criminal records should be within first four days of the last date of withdrawal of candidature.

“The second publicity should be within fifth and eight day of the last date of withdrawal. The third and final publicity should be from ninth day till the last day of campaign - two days prior to polling day,” said the EC. This timeline will help the voters in exercising their choices in a more informed manner, the Commission said.

The poll panel also made it clear that uncontested winning candidates as well as the political parties who nominate them will also publicise the criminal antecedents, if any.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha bypolls election commission
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp