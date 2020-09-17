‘Make criminal records of candidates public before by-polls’: EC tells Odisha government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the by-polls to Balasore Sadar and Tirtol Assembly segments in the State, the Election Commission (EC) has made the norms of publicity of criminal antecedents of candidates stringent by putting a timeline.

The Commission has issued directions to the State Government making it compulsory for candidates contesting elections and the parties fielding them to advertise their criminal antecedents in mass media like TV and newspapers at least thrice during electioneering.

According to EC, the first publicity of criminal records should be within first four days of the last date of withdrawal of candidature.

“The second publicity should be within fifth and eight day of the last date of withdrawal. The third and final publicity should be from ninth day till the last day of campaign - two days prior to polling day,” said the EC. This timeline will help the voters in exercising their choices in a more informed manner, the Commission said.

The poll panel also made it clear that uncontested winning candidates as well as the political parties who nominate them will also publicise the criminal antecedents, if any.

