Congress's Suresh Routray opposes Speaker’s decision on MLAs over 60 years not being allowed to attend session

The BJP Legislature Party will meet on September 28, a day before the commencement of the session.

Published: 18th September 2020 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Assembly

Odisha Assembly (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Monsoon session of the Assembly is all set to commence from September 29, resentment is brewing in a section of senior legislators for the Speaker’s decision asking MLAs over 60 years age to take part in proceedings of the House through video conference. 

Senior Congress MLA Suresh Routray strongly protested the announcement of Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro that senior legislators can attend the session through video conference from their district headquarters. In a letter to the Speaker, Routray threatened that he will boycott the Assembly if MLAs over 60 years age are not allowed to attend the session. 

Stating that disallowing the elected people’s representatives to represent the problems of the electorate is undemocratic, he demanded that all MLAs should be allowed to attend the session after undergoing Covid test.

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra, however, said such issues will be taken up at the all party meeting. Joining the session through video conference should be the discretion of the MLAs, he said. He said CLP meeting is likely to be convened on September 25 to discuss several issues.

The BJP Legislature Party will meet on September 28, a day before the commencement of the session. Leader of the Opposition Pradipta Naik said the meeting will discuss issues related to Covid management, flood, poor utilisation of Central assistance and migrant Odia workers.
 

