Daily wager administered ‘expired injection’

BERHAMPUR: Doctors of a private nursing home have been accused of administering an expired injection to a patient in Berhampur. The patient on Friday filed a police complaint against the facility, demanding action against the errant healthcare staff and compensation of `1 lakh.

Danda Behera, a labourer of Kumbharapalli, suffered from abdominal pain and was admitted to the nursing home near the new bus stand recently. He was given injections by doctors but instead of relief, the pain got worse. The treating doctor told him that he had stones in the gallbladder and needed to be referred to MKCG MCH.

During discharge, the nursing home charged him Rs 13,500 for three days of treatment but Behera could only pay `8,500. When he returned home, the pain increased and his family member went to a medicine store to buy the same injection that he was administered at the private hospital.

He showed the pharmacist the wrapper of the injection and on checking it, the latter informed that the injection had expired long back. Behera then sought help from another doctor. The nursing home authorities refused to comment on the allegation.