OJEE between October 12 and 19

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Friday notified that the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) - 2020 will be held between October 12 and 19.Issuing a notification to this effect, the OJEE Committee stated that the computer-based test (CBT) will be held in three shifts on each day.

The exam was originally scheduled to be held in the first week of May. However, the OJEE committee was forced to postpone it multiple times in view of the Covid-19 crisis. The complete schedule of the examination and dates for downloading admit cards will be shared on the OJEE website by September end, the notification read.

With a large number of students traveling to Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela and other cities of the State every year to appear for the test, the Committee this year increased the number of centres to 53 across 24 towns and cities.

OJEE Chairman SK Chand said the examination centres this year will be located at Angul, Balangir, Balasore, Bargarh, Baripada, Berhampur, Bhadrak, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Paralakhemundi, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Jeypore, Jharsuguda, Phulbani, Keonjhar, Nayagarh, Rayagada, Rourkela and Sambalpur.

This apart, three more examination centres will be set up at Patna, Ranchi and Kolkata to cut down the travel time of the students to appear for the exam, he said.

A total 72,800 candidates have enrolled for the exam which will be held for admission to various engineering and professional courses including BTech (non-JEE main), BPharm, MBA, MCA, MTech, MTech (Part Time), MArch, MPlan, MPharm, Integrated MBA and lateral entry to BTech, BPharm Courses in Government and private universities and colleges across the State.

Considering the delay in conduct of OJEE-2020, the Committee had earlier announced to do away with the second or special OJEE this year. It, however, will conduct a special entrance test along with OJEE-2020 for admission into the vacant BTech seats in government and private engineering colleges and technical institutes.

