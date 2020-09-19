Plus II cutoff mark out, Ravenshaw tops list

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education on Friday published the first cutoff list for admission of students to various streams in Plus II colleges across the State for 2020-21 academic session.Like previous year, Ravenshaw Higher Secondary School, Cuttack and BJB Higher Secondary School, Bhubaneswar continue to remain the most sought after schools by the students this year. Nilakantha Nagar Saraswati Sisu Mandir in Berhampur and Government Higher Secondary School, Rourkela have also emerged as favourite schools for admission of students.

As per the cutoff marks uploaded in the Students Academic Management System (SAMS) portal, Ravenshaw has topped the list of science stream with 89 per cent (pc) for general category followed by BJB (88.6 pc) and Nilakantha Nagar Saraswati Sisu Mandir (86.67 pc). In arts stream, Ravenshaw has posted the highest cutoff marks of 72.5 pc followed by BJB at 71.83 pc and Government Higher Secondary School, Rourkela at 67.83 pc. Similarly, most sought after schools in commerce are Ravenshaw (75.83 pc), Government Higher Secondary School, Rourkela (75.5 pc) and BJB (74 pc).

Around 3.83 lakh students have applied online for admission into Plus II courses this year. The last date for submission of application online was September 11. Sources said the Plus II admission will be carried out in 2,028 higher secondary schools across the State this year. The admission of students figured in the first merit list will take place between September 21 and 26.