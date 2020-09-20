STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

DHSE tells schools to continue online classes

While telecast of two classes on Chemistry has been completed, four video classes on mathematics will be telecast on September 21, 22, 24 and 25.

Published: 20th September 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

digital, online classes

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With schools in the State remaining closed till puja vacations, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has asked all higher secondary schools to continue online classes for the Plus II final year students and also instruct them to watch Doordarshan for video classes on different subjects.

DHSE director Brundaban Behera has directed all higher secondary school principals to ask students to continue learning online at home. Video classes in different subjects including Chemistry, Mathematics and Commerce for Science and Commerce students are being telecast from 10 am to 11 am on Doordarshan. 

While telecast of two classes on Chemistry has been completed, four video classes on mathematics will be telecast on September 21, 22, 24 and 25. Besides, a video class on Commerce for Plus II final year students will be aired from 10 am to 11 am on September 23.

In another development, the DHSE has asked all the Government and Government aided higher secondary schools to inform students about the Dakshana scholarship in which they are provided free coaching, food and accommodation at the Dakshana campus in Pune for a year to prepare for engineering and medical entrance exam after completion of Plus II.

Students studying in Government and government aided schools are eligible to apply for the scholarship, provided they have scored over 75 per cent in mathematics and science in Class X or CGPA 9 in Class X CBSE exam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
online classes Odisha schools Odisha coronavirus
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma during the toss. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020: Get ready for virtual Whistle Podu this IPL season
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp