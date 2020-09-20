DHSE tells schools to continue online classes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With schools in the State remaining closed till puja vacations, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has asked all higher secondary schools to continue online classes for the Plus II final year students and also instruct them to watch Doordarshan for video classes on different subjects.

DHSE director Brundaban Behera has directed all higher secondary school principals to ask students to continue learning online at home. Video classes in different subjects including Chemistry, Mathematics and Commerce for Science and Commerce students are being telecast from 10 am to 11 am on Doordarshan.

While telecast of two classes on Chemistry has been completed, four video classes on mathematics will be telecast on September 21, 22, 24 and 25. Besides, a video class on Commerce for Plus II final year students will be aired from 10 am to 11 am on September 23.

In another development, the DHSE has asked all the Government and Government aided higher secondary schools to inform students about the Dakshana scholarship in which they are provided free coaching, food and accommodation at the Dakshana campus in Pune for a year to prepare for engineering and medical entrance exam after completion of Plus II.

Students studying in Government and government aided schools are eligible to apply for the scholarship, provided they have scored over 75 per cent in mathematics and science in Class X or CGPA 9 in Class X CBSE exam.