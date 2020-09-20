Sasmit Patra becomes first Odia MP to chair Rajya Sabha after 20 years

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After 20 years, an MP from Odisha took charge of the Rajya Sabha for some time when BJD member Sasmit Patra presided over the proceedings of the Upper House on Friday. Patra, who is in the panel of presiding officers of the Rajya Sabha, conducted the proceedings during discussion on Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance Bill, 2020.

MPs cutting across partylines congratulated Patra on taking the chair. After the session closed for the day, several Rajya Sabha members extended their best wishes and remarked that despite being one of the youngest MPs in the House, his conducting the proceedings in a polite manner and with patience was liked by all.

On his part, Patra dedicated this significant occasion to his party chief and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the 4.5 crore people of Odisha. “Without them the journey to the Rajya Sabha would not have been possible in the first place,” he said. The MP said it was indeed a proud moment for Odisha and its people to see an Odia preside over the Upper House in Parliament. Sanatan Bisi, then a Janata Dal MP had presided over proceedings in RS 20 years ago.