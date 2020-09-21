STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
15 cops in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district found COVID-19 positive after feast

As per reports, the RI had hosted the birthday celebration of his son and daughter at a reserve barrack in Baranga village under Jagatsinghpur block.

A health worker in PPE coveralls collects COVID-19 samples. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Around 15 police personnel were found infected with Covid-19 after attending birthday celebration of a reserve inspector (RI)’s children on Friday. As per reports, the RI had hosted the birthday celebration of his son and daughter at a reserve barrack in Baranga village under Jagatsinghpur block. In violation of restrictions on public gatherings, arrangements were reportedly made for around 300 persons despite the limit of 50 persons for social  occasions. 

Sources said that more than 250 persons attended the event. Panic spread among them when one of the police staff got himself tested the following day and was found positive. The latter had undergone the test after a constable at the SP's office was found infected.

When health officials conducted active contact tracing, 15 were found infected. "We had taken swabs of 77 police personnel for rapid antigen tests," they said.

Meanwhile, after learning about the incident, SP R Prakash visited the spot on Saturday and interacted with police personnel regarding the function. "I am conducting an enquiry after which needful action will be taken," he said.  The family, however, has dismissed any such rule violation charges. 

Last week, 20 persons including 15 family members and residents of Singarpur village within Balikuda police station had contracted the virus after attending a community feast as part of 11th day death ritual. Similarly, 13 police personnel of 8th battalion who are staying in this barrack were recently found positive.  
Such irresponsible behaviour of locals and lax enforcement by authorities have contributed to the alarming rise in cases.   On Sunday, as many as 167 positive cases were detected in this district. The total tally now stands at 3,932 of which 2,549 persons have recovered.

