Low pressure to induce heavy rains from today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: SEVERAL parts of Odisha received rainfall after formation of a low pressure area over north-east region of the Bay of Bengal. The system is likely to become more marked in the next 24 hours.Under its impact, very heavy rainfall is expected in Bargarh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Deogarh districts on Monday, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said and issued a red warning.

In the last 24 hours, Lamtaput in Koraput district received 70 mm, followed by Kalampur in Kalahandi district 50 mm, Lakhanpur in Jharsuguda, Aska and Bolagarh in Khurda received 30 mm each.

The IMD warned of enhanced rainfall activity causing landslides in hilly terrains, damage to crops and houses, localised flash floods and water logging in low lying areas. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, Sundargarh and Keonjhar districts and some places of Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur and Dhenkanal districts on Monday.

“Rainfall activity will increase from Sunday night and continue till Tuesday morning,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.Four districts in the State have received deficit rainfall between June and September 20. Khurda recorded 32 per cent deficit rainfall, Puri 25 per cent, Balasore and Gajapati 24 per cent each. The system is expected to reduce the deficit rainfall in Balasore district.