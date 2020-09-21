STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Low pressure to induce heavy rains from today

The IMD warned of enhanced rainfall activity causing landslides in hilly terrains, damage to crops and houses, localised flash floods and water logging in low lying areas.

Published: 21st September 2020 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: SEVERAL parts of Odisha received rainfall after formation of a low pressure area over north-east region of the Bay of Bengal. The system is likely to become more marked in the next 24 hours.Under its impact, very heavy rainfall is expected in Bargarh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Deogarh districts on Monday, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said and issued a red warning.

In the last 24 hours, Lamtaput in Koraput district received 70 mm, followed by Kalampur in Kalahandi district 50 mm, Lakhanpur in Jharsuguda, Aska and Bolagarh in Khurda received 30 mm each.

The IMD warned of enhanced rainfall activity causing landslides in hilly terrains, damage to crops and houses, localised flash floods and water logging in low lying areas. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, Sundargarh and Keonjhar districts and some places of Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur and Dhenkanal districts on Monday.

“Rainfall activity will increase from Sunday night and continue till Tuesday morning,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.Four districts in the State have received deficit rainfall between June and September 20. Khurda recorded 32 per cent deficit rainfall, Puri 25 per cent, Balasore and Gajapati 24 per cent each. The system is expected to reduce the deficit rainfall in Balasore district.

More from Odisha
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp