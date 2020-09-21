Man, sister-in-law assaulted in Odisha's Sundargarh district over alleged illicit relationship

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A married man and his sister-in-law were reportedly humiliated, beaten up with shoes and ostracised by villagers for allegedly having an extra-marital affair. The incident occurred at Fakarpada in Kutunia panchayat within Rajgangpur police limits in Sundargarh district on Saturday. It came to light on Sunday after a video clip of the incident went viral on social media. Police have detained eight accused villagers in this connection.

Sources said a few days back, the victim woman had come to Rajgangpur police station alleging domestic violence by her husband. However, her husband claimed before police that she was having an illicit relationship with his younger brother. He had also allowed her to live with his brother.

However, villagers took objection to the matter describing it as a stigma for their village. On Saturday, they held a kangaroo court and physically assaulted the couple with shoes and humiliated them. Rajgangpur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Shashank Beura said on the basis of the complaints lodged by victims, a case has been registered and eight villagers have been detained. Further investigation is underway.