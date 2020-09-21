STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Urea shortage in fertiliser hub  

Despite the presence of two major fertiliser industries PPL and IFFCO at Paradip, the district is staring at an acute shortage of urea.

Published: 21st September 2020 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 09:38 AM

A shop being raided for hoarding urea in Jagatsinghpur | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Despite the presence of two major fertiliser industries PPL and IFFCO at Paradip, the district is staring at an acute shortage of urea.Amid reports of farmers purchasing urea from the black market at high price in different areas, the district administration conducted raids at godowns of retailers for hoarding fertilisers in the last two days. As many as four retailers were suspended and show cause issued to another 77 as to why their licenses should not be cancelled for selling of fertilisers at a high rate.

Sources said though Paradip houses PPL and IFFCO plants, the administration has not put in place proper arrangements to supply urea and other fertilisers to farmers. Besides, the administration has failed to make proper assessment of the urea requirement for the season.

As per reports, paddy is being cultivated over 86,220 hectare (ha) in the district for which nearly 8,000 tonne of urea is required to meet the needs of farmers. Of the total urea requirement, the administration indented only 6,000 tonne and only 4,500 tonne have been supplied to the district till date. Similarly, potash, gromor and DAP fertilisers have also not been supplied to the district as per requirement, causing an artificial shortage.

Though the cost of urea is `267.50 per packet after subsidy, it is being sold at `600. Recently, farmers staged demonstration stir in Raghunathpur, Balikuda and other areas protesting the black marketing of urea in the district.

Bansidhar Das, a farmer, said, “Usually, we need urea during August and September. The administration should have anticipated the demand and asked for the required stock from the State Government. Taking advantage of the inadequate supply, retailers are hoarding fertilisers and selling those at high price.”

Chief district agriculture officer Rabi Narayan Mohapatra said raids were conducted at godowns of retailers in Balikuda, Naugaon, Biridi and Erasama in presence of police. Stern action will be taken against retailers who are found hoarding fertilisers. “We hope the shortage will be met within two to three days as nearly 1,000 tonne of urea will reach the district,” he added.

