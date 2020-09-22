COVID 19: Puri administration asked to double testing

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has asked the Puri district administration to double the number of testing in view of the steady rise in Covid-19 cases. Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mohapatra reviewed the Covid situation and containment measures in the district through video conference. Emphasising upon intensified testing, he directed to double the number of testing, average 2000 testing per day.

Though recovery rate stands at 80 per cent in the district, Mohapatra directed the district administration and the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to take necessary steps for arrangement of more ICUs for treatment of serious Covid patients.He further directed to undertake health screening of the servitors and other employees of Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) before their entry into the shrine. Besides, he asked the district administration to intensify awareness drive and undertake enforcement against violation of Covid protocol, especially in hotels, restaurants, sea beach, health institutions and crowded places.

With 182 new cases detected in the district on Monday, the total number of Covid cases has increased to 8,387. Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra, Chief Administrator of SJTA Krishan Kumar and Collector Balwant Singh also participated in the meeting.