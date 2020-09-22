STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID 19: Puri administration asked to double testing

Emphasising upon intensified testing, he directed to double the number of testing, average 2000 testing per day.

Published: 22nd September 2020 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

covid samples, coronavirus

A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has asked the Puri district administration to double the number of testing in view of the steady rise in Covid-19 cases. Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mohapatra reviewed the Covid situation and containment measures in the district through video conference. Emphasising upon intensified testing, he directed to double the number of testing, average 2000 testing per day.

Though recovery rate stands at 80 per cent in the district, Mohapatra directed the district administration and the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to take necessary steps for arrangement of more ICUs for treatment of serious Covid patients.He further directed to undertake health screening of the servitors and other employees of Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) before their entry into the shrine. Besides, he asked the district administration to intensify awareness drive and undertake enforcement against violation of Covid protocol, especially in hotels, restaurants, sea beach, health institutions and crowded places. 

With 182 new cases detected in the district on Monday, the total number of Covid cases has increased to 8,387. Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra, Chief Administrator of SJTA Krishan Kumar and Collector Balwant Singh also participated in the meeting.

More from Odisha
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puri coronavirus COVID 19 Bhubaneswar testing
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp