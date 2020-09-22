Depts to complete reforms for ease of doing business by November

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: HAVING the distinction of attracting highest investment into the State during the Covid-19 pandemic situation, the Government has geared up the administrative machinery for furthering the ‘ease of doing business’ through implementation of the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) for 2020-21.

About 301 State-level action points have been enlisted for implementation for the current year evaluation while 136 points were complied with by various departments, Principal Secretary Industry Hemant Kumar Sharma informed.

The remaining 165 action points will be accomplished before November 25 and efforts are on to roll out 303 district level reform points before October 25, he added.Sharma said the ‘Mo Sarkar and 5-T’ doctrines of the State Government have been helpful in making many Government services online.He further said all departments have been advised to link their government-to-business (G2B) online service portals with Go-Swift system of IPICOl so as to make it easier for the prospective investors and business enterprises.

The progress in business reforms was reviewed at a high level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy here on Monday. Advising the departments to enhance the user base of the online G2B services, Tripathy directed to make all BRAP scheduled services online with payment gateways within specified time limit by bringing them in the framework of Odisha Right to Public Services Delivery Act.

The departments were also asked to reduce the compliance burden on business enterprises and industries by simplifying the norms and providing for inline compliances like filing of reports and returns.

He asked the departments to provide evidence of ground level implementation of each reform point with user feedback to IPICOl along with a list of the users of the online service delivery system. The time limit for actual delivery of services like NOCs, licenses, permissions, certificates, clearances, conversion of land category, processing of forest diversion proposals has been defined in the action plan.