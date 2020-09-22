Heavy rain lashes several parts of Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: HEAVY rain, under influence of a low pressure over Bay of Bengal, lashed several parts of the State on Monday. It has also left the South-west monsoon active.

Sonepur district’s Ullunda received the highest rainfall of 140 mm between Sunday and Monday morning, followed by Chandahandi in Nabarangpur district and Kotraguda in Rayagada which received 110 mm each. Places in Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj also recorded 100 mm rainfall each during the period.

The State Capital recorded 79.7 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Monday, while Cuttack received 25 mm rainfall. The rains led to waterlogging in many parts of Bhubaneswar.

The weather office has forecast light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity at many places in the north interior region and at few places in the remaining districts of the State on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall is expected to occur at isolated places in Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts during the period.

Meanwhile, the Special Relief Commissioner Office on Monday said all the rivers in the State are flowing below the danger level mark.