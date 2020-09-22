Nonagenarian from Kendrapara beats coronavirus

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 92-year-old lawyer from the district recovered from Covid-19 and was discharged from Ashwini Hospital, Cuttack on Sunday. Doctors and staff cheered as Sachitananda Mohanty, the oldest person in the district to beat Covid-19, walked out of the hospital after battling the virus for 13 days on Monday. A resident of Madhapur in the town, Mohanty had tested positive on September 7 after he complained of fever at his house.

As he was welcomed home by his children and relatives, the nonagenarian said he won the battle against coronavirus through his strong willpower. “I did not give up as I wanted to defeat Covid-19. The doctors tooks care of me,” he said and advised others to be not afraid of the disease. Mohanty said people must follow Government’s directives and the advise of doctors.

His son, Debadas Mohanty, a lawyer himself said his father is a voracious reader and spends three hours at the 122-year-old Diamond Jubilee Public Library here. “He started going to the library after the lockdown and got infected there. The doctors have now advised him to stay at home,” he said. President of district lawyers association Saroj Raj Singh said the nonagenarian has inspired many.

Although people from all age groups are at risk of getting infected, the elderly are more prone to the disease. Two months back, a 85-year-old cancer patient and his 78-year-old wife had recovered from the disease. The district has so far registered 4,017 cases of which 2,813 have recovered.