Plus Two admissions begin amid COVID-19 threat in Odisha

Admission to Plus Two courses in Government colleges started across the State amid precautions and adherence to Covid protocols on Monday. Around 190 students turned up for admission at Gangadhar Meher Junior College, Sambalpur on day one. Admission in-charge of the college, Susanta Kumar Panda said admission intimation was sent to 270 students for the first day of which 190 turned up for document verification. “We have made proper arrangements for students’ safety as per Government guidelines. Time slots of one hour each were given to the students and 15 students from each stream were allowed in each slot to prevent overcrowding,” he said.

Only one guardian was allowed to accompany a candidate. While wearing masks is mandatory, the guardians and candidates were screened before entering the admission hall. At least five verifiers were engaged for each stream and distance of six feet was maintained between them. The verifiers have been given masks, gloves and face shields. Of the total students, 69 had come for admission into Arts, as many into Science and the rest for Commerce stream.

Panda said the college staff took feedback from the guardians on the safety measures adopted by them. “Though it took longer than usual, but there was no rush like previous years,” he said. Similar measures were taken at Women’s College, Sambalpur where 250 students turned up for admission on day one.

In Rourkela, guidelines were followed by the colleges during the admission process. Principal of Government (Junior) College and Government (Autonomous) College, Bijay Kumar Behera said six hours have been earmarked for admission with students intimated in advance about their time slots. He said the spacious two-storey building of the Odia department is being used for admission and fee collection.

Nowhere inside the campus crowding of parents and students was allowed. On the first day, around 160 students in the first merit list took admissions in Arts, Science and Commerce streams. The college has a total of 612 seats in Arts, Science and Commerce. Similar arrangements were made at various other colleges of the city including the Rourkela Municipal (Junior) College and the Ispat (Junior) College.

Krishna Kumari, who took admission in Science stream at Ispat (Junior) College, said at the entrance thermal scanning was done and social distancing was maintained during validation and admission process. Kumari, however, said during stapling of documents and at the fee deposit counter students huddled in close proximity violating the social distancing norms.

In Jeypore, day one of the admission process was completed in a hassle-free manner at the Vikram Deb Autonomous College. Principal Gopal Haldar said 180 students took admission into the three streams on the day.

Admissions into Plus Two courses began in Ganjam district from Monday in strict adherence to Covid-19 norms. While Khalikote Junior College in the city remained the first choice of students, girls preferred SBR Women’s College. Students who were intimated in advance regarding the admission process, were screened and sanitised before being allowed to the admission halls.

As many as 2,709 candidates took admission to 74 higher secondary schools including 17 private residential junior colleges in Jajpur district on Monday. While 1,255 candidates took admission in Arts, 1,020 and 434 enrolled in Science and Commerce streams respectively.

270 candidates take admission in Angul

Angul: A total of 270 candidates took admission in Plus Two courses in Angul Government College on Monday. College sources said in view of the prevailing situation, six hours were allotted to the candidates. Even as social distancing was maintained by the candidates outside the college, it was not adhered to inside the premises due to space crunch.