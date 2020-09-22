PRM MCH stops coronavirus tests, leaves people in lurch

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Unease prevails in Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital here since the last two days after the authorities stopped Covid-19 tests for the general public. The move of the MCH authorities has triggered resentment among locals who are panicked over the constant rise in positive cases in Mayurbhanj district.

Harish Mohanta of Rangamatia said everyday, people from rural areas and Baripada town are flocking to the MCH for Covid-19 tests but are forced to return as the services have been stopped. The authorities have stopped both the rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests.

“At a time when the pandemic is wrecking lives across the district, the MCH has stopped conducting tests. The virus has claimed many lives in Mayurbhanj and has infected thousands of people. Though we are worried over the case spike, the health department seems to be least bothered about our safety,” he alleged.

Similarly, a resident of Kuliana said a month back, the number of positive cases was less than a hundred in the district. But now, Mayurbhanj is reporting more than 150 cases everyday due to community spread. But the district administration is unmoved by the alarming situation.

He alleged that the MCH staff are reluctant to provide the reason for stopping Covid-19 tests. “We met the chief district medical officer Rupavanoo Mishra and additional medical officer NR Das in this regard but they advised us to meet MCH superintendent BN Mohapatra who is in charge of Covid management,” he added. A doctor of the MCH on conditions of anonymity said Mohapatra has asked the officials concerned to allow only doctors and medical staff for Covid-19 test.

While the MCH superintendent did not respond to calls, Collector Vineet Bhardwaj said since there is a possibility of the infection spreading to patients admitted to the MCH, the number of tests has been reduced there. Another testing centre has been set up at Debandrapur to cater to the needs of people. “We are planning to set up more test centres in the district,” he added.

Meanwhile, the district reported 171 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. So far, Mayurbhanj has reported 6,588 positive cases of which 5,378 persons have recovered and 18 succumbed to the virus.