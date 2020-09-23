STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AI tool takes NIT Rourkela professor to BRICS conclave

The professor had developed the device along with PhD scholar Joyeeta Chakraborty and some other students.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Having developed a software tool along with his students to detect neurological disorders like cerebral palsy, an assistant professor of NIT Rourkela Anup Nandy, is all set to present his research work at the 5th BRICS Young Scientist Conclave 2020. 

He is one among six Indian scientists from the field of Artificial Intelligence who have made it to the prestigious conclave.  The young scientists were selected by the Department of Science and Technology for representing the country. The conclave is being organised by the National Research University South Ural State University, Russia in collaboration with the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation and the Secretariat of the Russian BRICS STI Cooperation Council. Nandy will present his research through the online medium on September 23. It is based on the theme -’The role of Artificial Intelligence to Healthcare Application.’ 

The professor had developed the device along with PhD scholar Joyeeta Chakraborty and some other students. Nandy claimed to have applied for copyrights of the software. Using sensors, a wearable device and techniques of AI, the device can apparently detect the disorders by analysing the walking patterns of its user. This year, the conclave - that presents a platform to young scientists from the BRIC nations for collaborations - is based on three themes: artificial intelligence, ecology and material science.

India is scheduled to hold the sixth edition next year. “I will explain my research work to the scientists from other countries so that they get benefited. We will also look at possible collaborations,” he said. During his presentation, the Odisha-based scientist will address the participants on two topics-understanding the human cognition through motion analysis and the tool.

