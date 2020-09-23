STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID hospitals in Odisha to set up help desks to inform kin about patients’ health condition

The State Government has warned of action against the hospitals if they fail to set up the help desk and do not attend to calls.

Published: 23rd September 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

COVID 19, PPE, Coronavirus, Testing

A health worker in PPE coveralls collects COVID-19 samples. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Faced with criticism over mismanagement at COVID facilities, the Odisha Government on Tuesday directed all COVID hospitals run by both the Government and private entities to set up a dedicated help desk so that the kin can get updates of their patients regularly.

The direction came in the wake of complaints from relatives of patients over not being able to access any information about the treatment and condition of their family members admitted to COVID hospitals.
In a notification issued by the Health Department, Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra said the help desk with a dedicated telephone number, preferably a toll-free number, has been made mandatory for all Covid hospitals. The help desk will function round the clock.

“Relatives of patients can get regular updates on the condition of their health. The help desk apart from telephonic communication will also use social media like WhatsApp to facilitate voice and video communication of patients with their family members”, he said. The hospitals have been asked to set up a dedicated conference room outside of the COVID facility with the provision of TV and cameras which can be connected with CCTVs installed inside the facilities so that the attendant can see patients and talk to them.

The help desks to be set up in a week will collect the contact number of the kin of patients at the time of admission. Even if not inquired by the attendant, general information on the condition of the patient will be communicated as an SMS or WhatsApp message at least once a day.

The State Government has warned of action against the hospitals if they fail to set up the help desk and do not attend to calls. As the compliance of the help desk is directly related to the overall satisfaction of patients as well as attendants, non-compliance will be seriously viewed.

“It would be considered as negligence in duty towards the patient and the claim of the hospital for the same patient will be withheld. The hospitals have been asked to intimate the help desk number to the State authority so that it can be widely notified. Help desks will be well manned so as to attend all calls round the clock,” Mohapatra added. 

Positivity rate soars as cases rise
As Odisha continued to test less compared to August, the daily test positivity rate climbed to 9.17 per cent (pc) from 8.2 pc a week ago. The State added 4,189 new cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 1,88,311. The number of tests is on the decline for the last two days. From 51,154 tests on September 19, it has come down to 47,758 on September 20 and 45,676 on September 21. The number of RT-PCR has also reduced from 10,000 to the range of 7,500 to 8,000. Eleven more patients succumbed to the disease pushing the death toll to 774. On the day, 3,834 patients also recovered. The number of active cases now stands at 34,324.
 

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID hospital Odisha covid 19
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp