STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Zero hour, adjournment motion to be allowed in monsoon session: Odisha Assembly Speaker

Says the issues will be taken up for discussion at the all party meeting scheduled on September 25

Published: 23rd September 2020 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Assembly

Odisha Assembly (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the Monsoon session of Odisha Assembly set to begin from September 29, Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro on Tuesday announced that except Question Hour, all other businesses of the House will be taken up in line with the functioning of the Parliament. 

The Assembly will conduct other remaining businesses like Zero Hour, adjournment and calling attention motion. The issues will be taken up for discussion at the all-party meeting scheduled on September 25, he said.

The Speaker went round the Assembly to review the seating and other arrangements made for the MLAs during the session. Patro said the session will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines. 

As part of this, seating arrangements have been made for 145 legislators who will have to maintain a distance of at least four feet from each other. Arrangements have been made for seating legislators in the visitors’ gallery, he said and added that like in Parliament, a glass shield will be fitted in front of the seat of each member. 

On attendance, the Speaker said senior legislators unwilling to attend the session will have to inform the Assembly in advance and they can participate in the House proceedings through video conferencing either in their homes, the district headquarters office, or at the conference hall of the Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC).

However, at least 50 legislators including eight ministers have been tested Covid-19 positive and are in isolation. A decision is yet to be taken how the infected ministers and MLAs many of whom are asymptomatic will participate in the House proceedings. They will, however, be not allowed inside the Assembly.

The Speaker also informed that one team of each media house will be allowed to cover the proceedings.
Leader of the Opposition Pradipta Naik said that issues relating to the common people, failure of the government in Covid-19 management, and irregularities in the procurement of masks, PPEs, and other materials will be raised during the session. The BJP Legislature Party will meet on September 28 to decide on issues to be raised in the session. 

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party Narasingh Mishra said a decision is yet to be taken on the date of the CLP meeting.

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Assembly Surjya Narayan Patro
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp