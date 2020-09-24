Locals oppose embankment on private land in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: An adibandha (supporing embankment), constructed illegally by the Water Resources department on private land, on the banks of Brahmani river near Maheswarpur village under Rasulpur block, has evoked strong resentment among locals.

Several intimations by the affected landowners to the authorities concerned have yielded no result. A 200 metre breach had developed on the embankment of the river at Brahmabarada in the recent floods as a result of which crops on hundreds of acres of land were destroyed.

Even as the Government had announced that the breach would be repaired after the floods, a local contractor in connivance with a few engineers of Water Resources department illegally constructed the adibandha on acres of private land, said locals. They said neither the contractor nor the department’s officials had taken consent from the private land owners before constructing the embankment.

The affected landowners, who were hoping for a good harvest due to accumulation of a layer of alluvial soil in the aftermath of flood, have been moving from pillar to post for compensation.

“The contractor has illegally constructed the adibandha along the Brahmani river on our private land in connivance with officials of Water Resources Department, Jaraka division. Neither the contractor nor the department concerned has taken permission from the landowners for the purpose,” said Pradeep Kumar Sahoo, a landowner. He warned of resorting to agitation if adequate compensation for his land is not given to him at the earliest.