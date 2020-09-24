STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Tests go down in Capital hospital even as Bhubaneswar records 300 cases a day

Hospital authorities said the move was essential to prevent crowding in the hospital.

Published: 24th September 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

A medic collects samples from a woman for COVID-19 test as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)

A medic collects samples from a woman for COVID-19 test as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Testing has drastically been reduced in the Capital Hospital even as Bhubaneswar is reporting over 300 cases a day.The timing of antigen tests for outdoor patients which used to be 8 am to 6 pm has now been reduced to 8 am to 1 pm which has led to less number of antigen tests. Sources said this has brought down the number of antigen tests from around 600 to 250 or 300 a day. 

Hospital authorities said the move was essential to prevent crowding in the hospital. “We had to stop testing in the second half of the day as more people started gathering near the test facility during evening increasing the risk of spread further,” said a senior hospital authority. Besides, avoiding tests in the second shift also helped the hospital management to conduct timely tests of critical patients and those admitted to emergency wards. The hospital authorities, however, clarified that there has been no compromise in the number of RT-PCR tests being done at the facility every day. 

One can get his/her RT-PCR test done any time before 3 pm, said the authority, adding that  around 450 samples are being drawn at the hospital every day. Besides, collection of samples for antigen and RT-PCR is done as usual at the camps organised with the help of BMC.

22 CBI personnel test positive 
As many as 22 officials and staff of CBI’s anti-corruption branch tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. Sources said one of the personnel had contracted the disease and subsequently the virus spread among others in the office. CBI’s Economic Offences Wing (EO-VII) officials had conducted a raid at former minister and Badamba MLA Debi Prasad Mishra’s residence here on September 18 reportedly in connection with the Seashore scam. Mishra had tested positive. Sources said five officials of EO-VII, who visited MLA’s residence, were asked to remain under isolation.

Bhubaneswar tally stands at 19,544
The State Capital reported more than 300 cases in the last 24 hours which pushed the Covid-19 tally of the city to 19,544. The Covid death toll of the city also increased to 73 with four more fatalities in this period. BMC officials said a total 301 new cases were reported in the city on the day which included 218 local transmissions and 83 cases related to quarantine. They, however, said that this was the lowest single-day spike reported in the city so far in September as the previous lowest daily spike of cases in the month was 305 on September 18.

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha covid testing Bhubaneswar
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp