Bonda tribals remain oblivious to Covid-19

A visit to the villages, inhabited by the Bondas, shows the tribals are indeed unaware of the pandemic and its transmission potential.

Published: 25th September 2020 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 09:59 AM

A gathering of Bonda tribals in violation of social distancing norm | Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Even as Covid-19 has altered the way people lead their lives across the globe, nothing has changed for people of Bonda community, a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG) in the district. Around 9,000 Bondas reside in Mudulipada and Andrahal panchayat on Bonda hill of Khairput block. Oblivious of even basic safety norms like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing to keep the virus at bay, the tribals’ approach towards the pandemic is casual. But it is not due to their carelessness but due to the failure of the authorities to spread awareness on the disease among them. 

Samari Dhangda Majhi of Kadeiguda village in Mudulipada panchayat said the Bondas are not aware of Covid-19. “We know little about the virus. An intensified campaign is the need of the hour to make the Bondas aware of the pandemic and the preventive steps meant to combat it. Lack of awareness makes us more vulnerable to the virus,” he said. Another villager Dhangha Majhi said people residing on Bonda hill need to be sensitised on coronavirus by the Government in an intensified and planned manner. 

A visit to the villages, inhabited by the Bondas, shows the tribals are indeed unaware of the pandemic and its transmission potential. Wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing remains a far cry for the tribe, which remains isolated from the mainstream society.  

However, Khairput BDO Hruda Ranjan Sahoo said ASHA and anganwadi workers have been engaged to make the tribals aware of the safety measures to keep the virus at bay. Stating that the Bondas are being advised to wear masks and maintain social distancing, he said, “We are also conducting door-to-door sanitisation drives in the villages. Masks will be supplied to them soon.” So far, one youth from the community, working with the Bonda Development Agency, has tested positive for Covid-19. 

