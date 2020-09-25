Home isolation precautions for COVID-19 patients

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as people with high blood sugar and high blood pressure (BP) are at higher risk of developing complications if they get infected with Covid-19, health experts opined that they can remain in home isolation if both sugar level and BP are under control.

Speaking at the sensitisation programme on home isolation organised by the Health and Family Welfare department, Head of Endocrinology department of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack Prof Anuj Kumar Baliarsingh said it is important for the diabetic patients to keep their blood sugar level in control.

“Both the Type I and Type II diabetes are equally vulnerable to the infection. The fasting blood sugar level should be within 110 and the after-food level within 160. If the sugar level and BP are in control, there is no need for Covid patients to go to any hospital. But they should regularly take the prescribed medicines and monitor the sugar and oxygen saturation level,” he said.

Prof Baliarsingh said ketoacidosis is a serious complication which leads to thirst, frequent urination, nausea, abdominal pain, weakness, fruity-scented breath and confusion in some patients. “Such a situation is likely to arise in case of Type I diabetes with Covid infection especially if the patient has stopped taking insulin,” he warned.

Noted cardiologist Dr Mahendra Tripathy said people with cardiovascular disease are at higher risk as the chances of blood clotting in case of Covid infection compound the problems. “Coronavirus infection causes coagulation cascade in people with cardiovascular disease leading to permanent thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. Symptoms like chest pain, feeling breathless, irregular heartbeats need to be carefully observed,” he said.

Dr Tripathy advised that people with pacemakers should not worry in case of mild infection and those who have undergone bypass surgery and are healthy can remain in home isolation. “Heart patients may develop Myocarditis leading to irregular heartbeat in case of severe infection,” he alerted.

Advising the kidney patients, Professor of Medicine at SCB Dr Jayanta Panda said medicines to the patient suffering from Covid-19 are prescribed based on the functional status of the kidney.

“There are many complaints where people are consuming drugs prescribed for Covid patients without consulting any doctor. It can be dangerous and have side effects,” he warned and urged people to contact 104 helpline or consult any doctor through telemedicine facility.