CM Naveen Patnaik bats for classical status to Odissi music

Says the music has a tradition of 2,000 years and is based on written Shastra and its own core Raga
 

Published: 26th September 2020 08:32 AM

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: CHIEF Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday requested the Centre to consider conferring classical status to Odissi music (vocal and instrumental) to fulfil the long cherished dream of the music lovers of Odisha.

Drawing attention of the Centre to the ongoing efforts put by the art and music lovers of the State to confer classical status to the Odissi music which has a tradition of 2,000 years and is based on written Shastra and its own core Raga, the Chief Minister said it has all the requisite and exclusive characteristics to be recognised as a classical music.

“It is a matter of concern that Odissi music, the tradition of which dates back almost to the second century BC is yet to be recognised as a classical music by the Centre,” the Chief Minister said in a letter to Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel. 

The Heritage Cabinet of the State in its meeting held on September 2 had decided to draw the attention of the Centre towards according classical status to the Odissi music. “It has a distinctive rendition style based on codified grammar, the characteristic Giti system of classical texts and has its own Tala, different from Hindustani and Karnataki music,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the Odisha Government has undertaken pioneering efforts to get classical status for Odissi music at an institutional level which includes establishment of Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Odissi Research Centre and Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi with the purpose of promotion of music, dance and drama in the State. The Utkal University of Culture was set up way back in 1999 which is also a milestone, he said.

Stating that Odissi music has made a significant impact on Indian cultural scenario, the Chief Minister said several playwrights, sculptors, printers and choreographers have earned national and international fame. “Odissi dance has been recognised as one of the classical forms and stands eminent because of its characteristic Bhangi, Thani, Lalitya and Mudra, but ironically, Odissi music is yet to be recognised as a classical form of music at national level,” he said.

