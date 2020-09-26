Kosli poet Haldhar Nag’s renovated house inaugurated

By Express News Service

BARGARH: The much-awaited ‘Sadhana Kutir and Sangrahalaya’ of Padma Shri awardee and Kosli poet Haldhar Nag was inaugurated at Ghens in Sohela block on Friday.The gallery was inaugurated in presence of Rural Development and Labour Minister Susanta Singh and Bargarh MLA Debesh Acharya.

Around a year back, gynaecologist Susmita Dash and her anaesthetist husband Rajesh Tripathy had evinced interest to renovate Nag’s house in his native village Ghens which was lying in a dilapidated condition. The doctor couple runs a private nursing home in Bargarh town.

On getting Nag’s approval, the couple renovated the house and converted it into a gallery where all his awards and memorabilia have been showcased. Besides, a separate library area has been developed for storing all the works of the Kosli poet and his books.