Orissa High Court seeks status on pending criminal cases against MPs, MLAs

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has sought from the State Government details of criminal cases pending before courts across the State against sitting and former MPs and MLAs.The Court sought the details while issuing notice to the State Government on Wednesday on a writ petition registered suo motu by the Registrar (Judicial) regarding special courts for MPs and MLAs in pursuance of Supreme Court direction on September 16. The Supreme Court has directed High Courts to complete pending criminal trials against sitting and former MPs and MLAs across the country in a time-bound manner.

In its order, the Court said, “The Registry is directed to provide a required number of copies of the writ petition to him to enable the Advocate General to obtain instructions and file details of the criminal cases pending before different courts of all the districts of Odisha against sitting/former MPs and MLAs”

The division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice BR Sarangi said, “The Registrar General, Orissa High Court, Cuttack shall also file an affidavit with regard to infrastructure, such as staff, building etc. provided for expeditious disposal of the criminal cases and ensure early completion of trial of such matters. He shall also mention particulars of cases in which proceedings have been stayed by the superior court, this Court or the court of sessions”.The HC has fixed October 19 as the next date for hearing on the matter.