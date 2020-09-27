BJP, Congress question Mahanadi bridge bid

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Even as the State Government has started the tender process for construction of a bridge on Mahanadi river in Tirtol block at a cost of Rs 118.56 crore, the Opposition parties have cried foul terming the move as bribing the voters ahead of bypolls.

While Congress said the ruling BJD stated the tender process for the bridge from Posal to Sankeswar, a long standing demand of people, to woo voters ahead of the Tirtol by-poll, the BJP expressed its apprehension over the project.

The bridge will benefit around 50,000 people of 10 panchayats in the district besides those from Kendrapara and Cuttack. A bridge on Mahanadi near Tirtol remains inaccessible to the residents of Gopalpur (S), Danilo, Kanimul and other panchayats, who need to travel long distance to reach the block headquarters and Jagatsinghpur town.

The processing of the tender has already been started Rural Works department and construction of the 888.89 metre bridge will start soon, said sources. Even as the villagers and local BJD leaders have welcomed the move, Congress’ Tirtol unit president Akshaya Das said the speed at which the tender process was started implies that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his Government had been in slumber for the last 20 years.

“Now that the Tirtol by-poll is approaching, the BJD seems to have suddenly woken up. If they were so concerned about the welfare of the residents of Tirtol, why did not they start the project earlier,” he questioned. Das further alleged that the BJD wishes to take credit for the project before the code of conduct for the by-poll is enforced. BJP leader Rajkishore Behera welcomed the State Government’s move as it will fulfil the people’s demands. However, it said the locals must not be betrayed and the project completed on time even after the polls are over.