Dharmendra Pradhan bats for clean fuel in tourist cities

Pradhan called for effective use of technology to further strengthen India’s position as a global tourist hotspot. 

Published: 28th September 2020 09:28 AM

Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday called for switching to clean fuel in the tourist cities.

Addressing a virtual meet on ‘Tourism and Rural Development’ on the occasion of the World Tourism Day, Pradhan said, “There is a need for weaving sustainability with tourism and collaborating to switch prime tourist cities to 100 per cent clean fuel, which will help protect our monuments and ensure a cleaner environment for the tourists.”

He commended the Ministry of Tourism for its novel initiative ‘DekhoApnaDesh’ that promotes and encourages local heritage and tourist sites.

Speaking about India’s rich culture, history and ancient architectural marvels which offer immense scope for the growth of tourism industry, Pradhan said that tourism industry offers unprecedented potential for employment generation and empowerment of our youth, also in the rural areas. 

Pradhan called for effective use of technology to further strengthen India’s position as a global tourist hotspot. 
 

