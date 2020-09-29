STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

351 Jagannath Temple servitors test positive for COVID-19

A total of 404 persons engaged in the 12th century shrine have tested positive for the virus, said Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) administrator Ajay Jena.

Published: 29th September 2020 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Jagannath Temple

Sri Jagannath Temple (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

PURI: At least 351 servitors and 53 employees of Shree Jagannath Temple here have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said.

A total of 404 persons engaged in the 12th century shrine have tested positive for the virus, said Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) administrator Ajay Jena.

He said the Lord Jagannath's rituals, however, are continuing as usual despite the absence of so many servitors.

The Jagannath temple is closed for devotees since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The official said as most of the servitors are in home isolation after testing positive for the infection and there is a shortage of knowledgeable people to perform rituals.

At least a group of 13 priests each are required to perform rituals for the sibling deities - Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath.

Therefore, the presence of 39 priests apart from other servitors are essential to perform daily rituals of the oldest Lord Vishnu Temple here, who is being worshipped since ages in the form of Lord Jagannath.

The uniqueness of the Puri temple is that rituals are interconnected with each other, they start from early hours till late in the night.

If one ritual is not performed, next one could not be performed as per the temple tradition, said Bhaskar Mishra, a researcher in Jagannath culture.

If more number of servitors test positive for the virus in the coming days, there might be a problem.

The administration is considering a proposal to engage junior servitors, he said.

So far, a total of 9,704 COVID-19 cases have been detected in Puri district of which 1,255 cases are reported from Puri Municipality area alone.

Of the 52 deaths reported in the district, nine hail from the Puri Municipality area.

At least three of the nine fatalities in Puri town are servitors engaged in the temple rituals, the district health officials said.

The administration had conducted COVID-19 test of all the servitors engaged in the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath.

Then only two servitors had tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the infection struck Puri about a month after the festival, an official said, adding that the SJTA used to provide homoeopathy preventive medicines to servitors' families to keep them safe.

Meanwhile, the state government in an affidavit informed the Orissa High Court that it is not possible to reopen the temple including Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri for devotees under the prevailing COVID pandemic.

The temple remains closed for devotees since March

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagannath Temple Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp