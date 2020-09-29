Uliburu mining scam accused Deepak Gupta gets bail

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday granted interim bail for three months to Deepak Gupta, a prime accused facing trial in `1,500 crore Uliburu mining scam case. Gupta has been in jail since September 5, 2013.

While granting the interim bail to Gupta, single judge bench of Justice SK Sahoo said, “He shall furnish cash security of `1 crore in the shape of fixed deposit STDRs obtained from any nationalised bank and also furnish bail bond of `2 crore with two local solvent sureties each for the like amount to the satisfaction of the learned trial court with further terms and conditions as the court may deem just and proper.”

As part of the conditions, Gupta shall also disclose his place of residence, where he will be residing after his release on interim bail, his phone numbers and e-mail address to the Vigilance department. He shall not leave the territorial jurisdiction of the trial court without its prior permission, surrender his passport if possessed by him before the trial court and if he does not possess the passport, he shall file an affidavit before the trial court to that effect.The HC had earlier rejected five bail applications of Gupta.