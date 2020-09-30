Mount Everest climber attacked in Odisha's Dahanramal, three arrested

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Renowned mountaineer Jogabyasa Bhoi, who has scaled many peaks including Mt Everest, was brutally attacked by a group of miscreants in Dahanramal village here on Monday.

Jogabyasa sustained grievous injuries in the attack. Sources said the mountaineer was visiting his native village when he came under attack. Police said three persons have been arrested for the attack on Jogabyasa. They are Baldev Bhoi, his brother Upendra Bhoi and 17-year-old son.

Sources said Baldev nursed a grudge against Jogabyasa since the last three years and was waiting for an opportunity to avenge his son Lalu Prasad ‘s death. In October 2017, Jogabyasa had organised a mountaineering camp and took local youths including Lalu to Manali for trekking. After trekking to Byasa Kunda, the team was returning to base camp when Lalu developed sickness and died during treatment. Baladev and his family blamed Jogabyasa for Lalu’s death.

When the mountaineer visited his village on Sunday, the accused decided to settle his old scores with him. Finding Jogabyasa alone in the night, Baldev and his aides attacked him with lathis and sharp weapons.

Jogabyasa was rescued by his friends. On Monday, he lodged a complaint with Kesinga police basing on which the accused were arrested in the evening. While Baldev and Upendra were remanded to judicial custody, the 17-year-old accused was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, Bhawanipatna on Tuesday and was released. Police said further investigation is underway and efforts are on to nab the other accused involved in the attack.