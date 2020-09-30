STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Assembly's monsoon session begins amid COVID-19 curbs

The Chief Minister took part in the first day of the session through video conference from Naveen Nivas while several other members attended through virtual platforms.

Published: 30th September 2020 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

MLAs attending proceedings from glass shield-fitted tables in OLA

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The eight-day Monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly began on Tuesday with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols with several members including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik opting for the digital mode to participate in the proceedings.

CM Naveen Patnaik participating
the session through VC

The Chief Minister took part in the first day of the session through video conference from Naveen Nivas while several other members including those above 60 years of age attended through virtual platforms from the Loka Seva Bhawan and the district collectors’ offices in their respective constituencies.

Members who attended the proceedings from the Assembly hall wore face masks and face shields. Only those who have tested negative for Covid-19 joined the proceedings in the Assembly building, which was sanitised for the session.

Six BJD legislators, Usha Devi, Sabitri Agrawal, Prafulla Samal, Badri Narayan Patra, Sashi Bhusan Behera and Nityananda Sahu , participated in the proceedings from the Lok Seva Bhawan here. Three other ruling party MLAs including Works Minister Prafulla Mallik, Rajendra Dholkia and Mahidhar Rana, attended the session from the district collectors’ offices in their respective constituencies of Dhenkanal, Nuapada and Kantamal. Besides, BJP MLA from Chandbali and deputy leader of the Opposition Bishnu Charan Sethi also joined the session from Bhadrak.

A total of 19 MLAs tested positive for coronavirus during clinical examination on the Assembly premises in the last three days. So far, 51 legislators, including nine ministers, have contracted the virus in Odisha, officials said.

As the House assembled for the day, the Chief Minister moved the obituary references on the passing away of former President Pranab Mukherjee, two sitting MLAs Bishnu Charan Das and Madan Mohan Dutta, several former members including Arjun Charan Sethi and Sheikh Matlub Ali besides, health professionals and other frontline workers engaged in Covid-19 duty.

Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro adjourned the House till 3 pm as a mark of respect to the sitting members who died recently. Though there is a tradition to adjourn proceedings for a day in the event of sitting members’ demise, this time it was limited to half-a-day due to the pandemic, he said.

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odsisha Assembly Odisha legislative assembly Odisha Assembly monsoon session
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp