Picnic spots turn death traps in Odisha's Sundargarh

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A host of picnic spots in Sundargarh district have turned into death traps for visitors, especially youngsters, as the administration has turned a blind eye to the frequent mishaps of fatal consequences.

On Sunday, two schoolboys, who had gone on a pleasure trip to Birtola within Chandiposh police limits drowned in Brahmani river. A few days earlier, on September 20, two youths from Steel City also died of drowning at Badalgiri waterfall within Gurundia police limits.

Bonai Sub-Collector Pradip Dang said the area around the waterfall has been barricaded and local police asked to restrict entry of visitors to the spot. But it does not stop visitors from entering such spots unaware of the risks.

Sources said a picnic spot near Tarkera pump house was declared a restricted zone a couple of years back after the drowning of three youths in Brahmani river. Five engineering students had drowned at Bluestone 14 years back following which it too was declared a restricted zone.

However, the unofficial picnic spot near Teterkela bridge continues to claim lives. A scenic spot near Dalki bridge too is a dangerous spot but people visit it regardless.

The forested and hilly terrains of Bonai sub-division is home to several waterfalls including Mirigi Leutani and Khingiswari and natural water streams, which turn into death traps for visitors, particularly during monsoon when they are in full flow. The list of such spots is long.

Sundargarh Zilla Parishad president Emma Ekka said the district administration should take steps to prevent fatal mishaps at picnic spots.